North Carolina sheriff issues warning about gel blaster toy guns ‘before something turns tragic’

The sheriff held up images of one of the gel blaster guns that looks like a semi-automatic rifle.
By Amanda Shaw and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - The Henderson County sheriff issued a public service announcement Thursday about a new trendy toy: gel blaster guns.

In the video, Sheriff Lowell Griffin says some of the toy guns very closely resemble real weapons, a trend he called “disturbing.” The toys shoot gel pellets, FOX Carolina reports.

Griffin held up images of one of the gel blaster guns that looks like a semi-automatic rifle. He said he is concerned situations with children using these toys could end tragically.

The sheriff said he believes there is no place for toys like this to be displayed in public or at schools, where someone “intent on protecting their family” or law enforcement could mistake it for a real weapon.

“Be aware,” Sheriff Griffin said. “Let’s use some common sense with this before something turns tragic.”

