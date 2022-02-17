Pfizer vaccine delay for children reassures some

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pfizer recently took a step back on COVID vaccination authorization for ages 6 months to 5 years old.

This delay comes after the company wanted more data.

Pfizer saw that children up to two years old had a good immune response to the vaccine, but the 4 to 5 years old did not.

Pfizer wanted to add a third dose but and needed more data to make sure the immune response was up to standard.

Some people were disappointed with the news, but others were happy they are taking a second look at the data.

“Yes, I am glad. I feel like before they released that, they should dot all their I’s and cross all their T’s before they say it is okay for anybody’s child,” said Alice Evans, owner of Alice’s Kids in Wonderland.

Dr. Kasey Holder, Vice President of Medical Affairs at St. Bernards, explained that it will still be important to get this age group vaccinated, but while they have to wait a little longer the people around them should get vaccinated.

