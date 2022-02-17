Energy Alert
Plans to rebuild Monette Manor underway after tornado

Monette Manor
Monette Manor(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Wednesday, Monette Manor announced plans to rebuild.

Moving forward, more than two months after a deadly tornado hit the town of Monette, it is looking to the future.

We spoke with Monette’s mayor, Bob Blankenship. He explained how blessed and excited he was about the plans to rebuild the Monette Manor.

He said the plans call for a larger facility for residents.

The rooms will be bigger and the areas for activities will be larger.

Region 8 News spoke with Blankenship the day after the December 10th tornadoes and he talked a lot about the residents and making sure they were somewhere safe.

Soon, those same residents will be able to go back.

“From talking to some of the workers up there that visit the residents at other locations, they are saying ‘We are ready to come back to our home’,” said Blankenship. “You know, whether it is that building or another building, they just want to be with the workers and people who took care of them.”

Blankenship said he spoke with the owners of the facility and they hope to have the plans and permits done in 10 weeks.

Then, they will get the building process underway.

The plan is to have Monette Manor back up by the middle of next summer.

