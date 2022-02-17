Police investigate burglary, theft at business

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are searching for the suspects accused of burglarizing a business and stealing nearly $12,000 worth of automotive items.

According to an incident report, officers went to German Motor Works in the 3200 block of Shelby Drive around 7:30 a.m. Feb. 16 about the burglary.

The thieves stole a $7,000 diagnostic auto scanner, along with torque wrenches, screwdrivers, impact wrenches, and cordless wrenches.

Jonesboro police are investigating a break-in at German Motor Works in the early hours of Feb. 16. (Source: German Motor Works)

Police believe the break-in happened between 5 and 5:30 a.m. Feb. 16.

Anyone with information on this burglary should call Jonesboro police or Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

