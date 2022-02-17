Police investigate burglary, theft at business
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are searching for the suspects accused of burglarizing a business and stealing nearly $12,000 worth of automotive items.
According to an incident report, officers went to German Motor Works in the 3200 block of Shelby Drive around 7:30 a.m. Feb. 16 about the burglary.
The thieves stole a $7,000 diagnostic auto scanner, along with torque wrenches, screwdrivers, impact wrenches, and cordless wrenches.
Police believe the break-in happened between 5 and 5:30 a.m. Feb. 16.
Anyone with information on this burglary should call Jonesboro police or Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
