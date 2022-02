Wednesday featured 3A-3 Tournament action in Walnut Ridge, 3A-2 in Riverview, plus the 1A-2 Tournament in Shirley.

Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (2/16/22)

Osceola 37, Walnut Ridge 20 (3A-3 Quarterfinals - Girls)

Rivercrest 68, Corning 65 (3A-3 Quarterfinals - Boys)

Hoxie 39, Gosnell 24 (3A-3 Quarterfinals - Girls)

Manila 76, Gosnell 61 (3A-3 Quarterfinals - Boys)

Cave City 57, Harding Academy 54 (3A-2 Quarterfinals - Boys)

Harding Academy 54, Cave City 31 (3A-2 Quarterfinals - Girls)

Viola 62, Izard County 59 (1A-2 Quarterfinals - Girls. AJ McCandlis: 46 pts)

Calico Rock 55, Viola 42 (1A-2 Quarterfinals - Boys)

Siloam Springs 40, Mountain Home 27 (Girls)

Thayer (MO) 63, Mountain Grove 39 (Boys - Bobcats 23-1 this season)

Thayer (MO) 64, Mountain Grove 50 (Girls)

