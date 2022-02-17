Sanitation delays solved with new trucks

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro has finally received long-awaited sanitation trucks.

The two trucks were approved in the 2021 budget.

The trucks were ordered in early 2021, but were received this year.

Tony Thomas, chief operating officer for the city, said the delay was caused by supply chain issues.

After months of trash pick-up delays, Thomas said the trucks are already catching them up on routes.

“We were able to not work overtime that very first day that we had both vehicles. It allowed our staff to have a very regular shift,” he said.

Three more trucks have been ordered, according to Thomas.

He said they need eight trucks to be at a good place with trash pick-up schedules. Right now, the sanitation department has six, with the two new trucks.

Thomas said they are still experiencing some delays, but route times are better than before.

