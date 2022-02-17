Energy Alert
Stoddard Co. man sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years for 2018 murder

Joshua Koonce was sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years for the 2018 stabbing death of a...
Joshua Koonce was sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years for the 2018 stabbing death of a Dexter man.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years for a 2018 murder.

Joshua Koonce was sentenced on Thursday, February 17 for the stabbing death of Jimmy Casey in Dexter.

According to a news release from Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, the case was originally set for a week-long jury trial on November 29, 2021. However, Koonce appeared on the first morning of the trial and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

After a hearing that included testimony concerning Koonce’s mental health, as well as statements from the victim’s family and arguments from the state, the judge sentenced Koonce to life imprisonment for second-degree murder and 15 years for armed criminal action, both to be served consecutively.

Koonce was charged on June 28, 2018 after fleeing to Colorado soon after the murder.

