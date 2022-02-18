23 Arkansas basketball hosts #16 Tennessee Saturday

The #23/24 Arkansas Razorbacks will host the #16/13 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday (Feb. 19). Tipoff is set for 3:00 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on ESPN.

This will be the 45th meeting between Arkansas and Tennessee with all but four coming since the Razorbacks joined the SEC for the 1991-92 season. The Volunteers own a slight 23-21 advantage in the series.

Arkansas leads 11-4 in games played in Fayetteville.

According to ESPN Basketball Power Index, Arkansas has the toughest schedule in the nation to close the regular season. Four of Arkansas’ final five games will be QUAD 1 games including #9 Tennessee twice, #3 Kentucky and #16 LSU. Arkansas also plays at NCAA NET #54 Florida on Tuesday. ­­ Good news, Arkansas plays three of its final five in Bud Walton Arena.

This game will be the 91st time a ranked Arkansas team has played a ranked opponent and the 21st time a ranked Razorback team has hosted a ranked opponent. Arkansas is 43-47 all-time when ranked and playing a ranked opponent. Arkansas is 15-5 when ranked and hosting a ranked team. The last time a ranked Arkansas team hosted a ranked opponent was last year when #20 Arkansas defeated #6 Alabama, 81-66 (2/24/21).

The Razorbacks are coming off a 19-point win at Missouri which, was Arkansas’ ninth-largest winning margin in an SEC road game ever. Four of the nine largest SEC road wins have come in the Eric Musselman era.

Arkansas is only allowing 66.08 points per game in SEC games, which is tops in the conference. Also in league play, the Razorbacks rank second in both field goal percentage defense (.398) and 3-point percentage defense (.296).

