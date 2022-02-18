After 31 years, Jonesboro firefighter set to retire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Captain Chris Sills has worked with the Jonesboro Fire Department since 1991, working his way up the ranks and becoming a well-respected captain throughout the force.

Sills started at the department as a hoseman when his father-in-law encouraged him to join the fire department. Sills never thought of himself as a firefighter but is thankful he made the right decision to join.

“I did not have that Cinderella story where I wanted to fight fires my entire life,” said Sills. “Look at me, now, though, thirty-one years later, I would not change a thing.”

Sills said he has very fond memories of his time and added that the people others call coworkers, he calls his brothers.

“I would not be here today without all the people that I have worked with over the years,” said Sills. “These people are my second family, and this is my second home.”

Sills said he is excited to spend more time with his grandchildren, hunt, and fish now that he will have more free time.

The Jonesboro Fire Department will host a reception for Captain Sills on Wed., Feb. 23, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. to celebrate his retirement at Fire Station Number Three.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.