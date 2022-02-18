Energy Alert
ARDOT: I-40 bridge to undergo ultrasonic testing this summer

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nine months after the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge over the Mississippi River was closed, Arkansas leaders are planning more testing for the coming months.

On May 11, 2021, a fracture was found in a support beam.

The investigation into how the fracture went unnoticed since 2016 is complete. Now, state officials are looking to make sure something like this does not happen again.

“We’re hiring a consultant. This summer, we have additional ultrasonic testing for other portions of the bridge in collaboration with Tennessee Department of Transportation,” said Lorie Tudor, director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT).

The cost of the routine and specialized consultant inspections, and the repairs is approximately $10 million. The ARDOT inspector responsible for inspecting that portion of the bridge was terminated.

