Arkansas State men’s basketball falls at 1st place Texas State

Turnovers proved costly for the Arkansas State men’s basketball team in a 84-67 setback Thursday at Texas State.

With the setback, A-State drops its third-straight and moves to 15-9 on the season and 6-6 in league play. Texas State maintains the top spot in the league at 18-6 overall and 9-3 in Sun Belt Conference action.

Norchad Omier was just shy of a double-double as he finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and tied his career-high with four steals. Desi Sills added 13 points, four rebounds and four assists. Mason Harrell led Texas State with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting.

A-State committed 13 first half turnovers, but shot 40 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes. Meanwhile, Texas State shot 55 percent from the field, including 4-of-7 beyond the arc, to hold a 19-point halftime lead. The Bobcats made 10-straight field goals and were 2-of-2 at the charity stripe to see an 16-11 lead swell to 40-24 in just over six minutes. The Red Wolves got 13 of their 29 first half points at the charity stripe with eight made field goals all coming inside the arc.

After a Texas State bucket to open the second half saw the Bobcats grow to 21. A-State battled back to cut the deficit to 13 twice, but could not get closer the remainder of the game. The Red Wolves outscored Texas State 38-36 in the half, with Texas State scoring 17 of those 36 points at the free throw line. A-State shot 52 percent in the second half, going 4-of-8 beyond the arc.

Texas State finished the night shooting .490 (25-51) from the field and 5-of-12 (.417) from 3-point range. The Bobcats took advantage of 25 fouls on the Red Wolves shooting 29-of-31 (.935) at the line. A-State took 25 free throw attempts and made 21 (.840), while shooting .467 (21-45) from the field and 4-of-11 (.364) from three. A-State held a 27-26 edge on the glass, but 21 turnovers turned into 22 points off turnovers for the Bobcats.

A-State closes the four-game road trip Saturday at UT Arlington. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN+ and the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 107.9 KFIN. Follow A-State men’s basketball on Twitter (@AStateMB), Facebook (/AStateMB) and Instagram (@astatemb) for the latest on the Red Wolves.

