Arkansas State men’s basketball plays at UT Arlington on Saturday

A-State plays the final road game of the season Saturday at UT Arlington. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. and the game can be viewed on ESPN+ and heard across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 107.9 KFIN.

» A-State is 15-1 when shooting a higher field-goal percentage than their opponent this season.

» The Red Wolves are 15-3 when shooting 40 percent or better from the field. Two of the three losses have come in the last three games (at Troy and at Texas State)

» A-State is 15-3 when scoring 65 or more points. Two of the three losses have come in the last three games (at Troy and at Texas State)

» The Red Wolves are 13-5 when out-rebounding their opponent.

» Caleb Fields has 308 assists in his career to rank 10th on the career assists list. He is 15 shy of a Donte Thomas and J.H. Williams for eighth.

» Norchad Omier is the active NCAA Division I leader in career rebound average at 12.0 rebounds per game.

» Marquis Eaton joins Tookie Brown (Georgia Southern) as the only Sun Belt Conference players since 1992-93 to have at least 1,600 points, 400 assists and 350 rebounds in their career.

» Norchad Omier is among nine D1 players with two or more games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.

» Ranking tops in the league and top-10 nationally, Norchad Omier ranks: 2nd in offensive rebounds per game (4.04), 2nd in field-goal percentage (.650), 4th in rebounds per game (11.8), 5th in double-doubles (16) and 10th in defensive rebounds per game (7.79).

» Marquis Eaton ranks eighth nationally in freethrow percentage (91.0 percent). He made 40 consecutive free throws, most in program history, before a miss against UT Arlington to become the 56th NCAA Division I player with a streak of at least 40 consecutive free throws made.

» Marquis Eaton (1,603) is 40 points shy of Don Scaife (1971-75) for fourth on A-State’s all-time scoring list.

» A-State is 11-1 this season when Marquis Eaton and Desi Sills combine for 25 or more points. The duo has combined to average 25.1 points this season.

» Head Coach Mike Balado is in his fifth season at A-State carrying a record of 66-78 (.458).

SERIES HISTORY: UT ARLINGTON

» A-State and UT Arlington meet for the final time as Sun Belt Conference foes Saturday.

» In a series that dates back to 1964, A-State owns a 42-24 edge all-time, but the Red Wolves are 6-11 against the Mavericks in Sun Belt Conference matchups.

» UT Arlington leads the series 16-15 in games played in Arlington, but has won each of the last seven played at the College Park Center.

» A-State visits Arlington looking for a win for the first time since Jan. 2, 2014, a 82-66 victory.

» Marquis Eaton is set for his 11th career game against UT Arlington and averages 14.5 points and 5.0 assists in the previous 10 games played. Norchad Omier averages 14.2 points and 14.2 rebounds against the Mavericks over five outings while Desi Sills had 16 points in his first outing against UT Arlington earlier this season.

» A-State is in its 31st season of play in the Sun Belt Conference with a record of 251-272 (.480). The Red Wolves are 165-100 (.623) at home and 86-173 (.332) on the road in SBC games.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.