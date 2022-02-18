Arkansas State women’s basketball hosts Little Rock Saturday in home finale

Arkansas State is looking to avenge a loss last week in the capital city, hosting in-state rival Little Rock at 1 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN+ and can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network flagship station KNEA 95.3/96.9 The Ticket/970 AM. The 2021-22 campaign marks the 31st season in the Sun Belt Conference for Arkansas State (and the final for the Trojans).

► The 2021-22 campaign marks the program’s 48th season, with the Red Wolves amassing a 768-599 all-time record (.562) dating back to the inaugural 1974-75 season. A-State is the active winningest program among current Sun Belt Conference members.

ABOUT THE TROJANS

► Little Rock enters Saturday’s contest at 13-8 overall (6-3 SBC) after defeating Champion Christian 88-36

on Monday. The Trojans are riding a five-game winning streak and picked up a 64-55 win over A-State last

Saturday. Saturday’s contest will mark the final regular-season meeting between the teams as conference

mates, as Little Rock departs for the Ohio Valley Conference in July.

► Saturday will see a strength-on-strength matchup, as the Trojans lead the league in scoring defense (56.8),

but also allow teams to shoot nearly 30 percent from 3-point range, while facing A-State’s conference-leading 3-point shooting squad.

► Sali Kourouma leads the Trojans in scoring (16.7) and averages 30.3 minutes per contest. Mayra Caicedo

ranks among the best in the league in assists (3rd - 104/2nd - 5.0/game), while ranking second in the

conference with 35.66 minutes played per game. Dariel Johnson is the Trojans’ top rebounder, averaging

7.1 per contest while blocking 1.33 shots per outing, ranking ninth and fourth in the conference,

respectively.

LAST TIME OUT

► Last Saturday in the Jack Stephens Center, Arkansas State battled despite being without Trinitee Jackson

for the final 30 minutes, falling 64-55 to Little Rock.

► Jireh Washington and Lauryn Pendleton led A-State with 13 points apiece, while Morgan Wallace

grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

AN ARKANSAS STATE WIN WOULD . . .

► Improve Arkansas State’s record at 12-13 and surpass 2019-20′s win total while matching 2018-19′s total.

► Move A-State to 5-7 in Sun Belt Conference play and surpass last season’s conference win total.

► End the Trojans’ three-game winning streak in the series.

► Be better than a loss.

TWO IS BETTER THAN ONE

► A pair of Arkansas State guards joined the illustrious 1,000-Point Club recently as Morgan Wallace and

Jireh Washington achieved the feat during A-State’s Alabama road swing in late January.

► Wallace was the first to move into the club and is just the eighth player in program history with 1,000

points and 700 rebounds in a career. She sits 22nd in career scoring (1,068), passing Amber Abraham

(2001-06).

► Meanwhile, Washington is the team’s active scoring leader with 1,082 points after dropping 28 against

UT Arlington. The Memphian became the 26th player in school history to achieve the feat, which means

there will be another page added into the 2022-23 A-State Women’s Basketball Reference Guide to

account for these two new additions.

► With two 1,000-Point Scorers on the team, it is just the SIXTH time an A-State team had 2 or more

1,000-point scorers on the same team (1986-87; 1991-92; 1992-93; 2005-06; 2015-16).

SENIOR DAY FOR THE IRON LADY

► Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher is the Iron Lady, but so is Arkansas State’s Morgan

Wallace, who is the ultimate stat stuffer for the Red Wolves. The Little Rock native is also the lone senior

on the roster, and will be honored prior to Saturday’s game, fittingly, against Little Rock.

► Wallace has played at least 35 minutes 15 times this year, including three games with 40 minutes.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.