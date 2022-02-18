Blytheville pushes to revitalize downtown

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Efforts to revitalize the downtown area are underway in Blytheville.

Main Street Blytheville Executive Director Cody Perrin has been working on this since she took her position in September.

She chose to restore the downtown area because Mississippi County will be expecting more people to move to the area.

“All the amazing jobs that Mississippi County has to offer we realize if we want people to live here and work here, we have to give them reasons,” Perrin said. “A thriving downtown is a reason to want to live somewhere and we want Blytheville’s downtown to be that place.”

She added the efforts include clearing out dilapidated buildings and restoring them as green areas or additional parking spaces, helping people buy property, and providing grants for existing businesses to restore their storefronts if needed.

So far, Perrin mentioned there are eight businesses that will be coming downtown.

Businesses that are already anchored in the area are anticipating the growth.

“If we have more stores here, then people are less likely to leave town because they’ll have more to do here and more options for shopping and eating and activities,” said Lori Hixson, owner of Me & My Sister.

With not many food options on that side of town, Hixson said it’s hard for her employees to take a break. She added that a new restaurant downtown would be nice to “just run in and out of to grab a sandwich or a soda”.

Hixson believes the new businesses coming in is “a win-win situation for Blytheville and for downtown.”

