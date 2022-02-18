Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Blytheville pushes to revitalize downtown

By Monae Stevens
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Efforts to revitalize the downtown area are underway in Blytheville.

Main Street Blytheville Executive Director Cody Perrin has been working on this since she took her position in September.

She chose to restore the downtown area because Mississippi County will be expecting more people to move to the area.

“All the amazing jobs that Mississippi County has to offer we realize if we want people to live here and work here, we have to give them reasons,” Perrin said. “A thriving downtown is a reason to want to live somewhere and we want Blytheville’s downtown to be that place.”

She added the efforts include clearing out dilapidated buildings and restoring them as green areas or additional parking spaces, helping people buy property, and providing grants for existing businesses to restore their storefronts if needed.

So far, Perrin mentioned there are eight businesses that will be coming downtown.

Businesses that are already anchored in the area are anticipating the growth.

“If we have more stores here, then people are less likely to leave town because they’ll have more to do here and more options for shopping and eating and activities,” said Lori Hixson, owner of Me & My Sister.

With not many food options on that side of town, Hixson said it’s hard for her employees to take a break. She added that a new restaurant downtown would be nice to “just run in and out of to grab a sandwich or a soda”.

Hixson believes the new businesses coming in is “a win-win situation for Blytheville and for downtown.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch Thursday morning for parts of Region 8.
Tornado Watch issued for parts of Region 8
Police stopped traffic along Highway 141 Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer rig overturned.
Highway 141 back open following semi-truck crash
Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
20 injured in Missouri school bus crash
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

The Joint Budget Committee’s Administrative Rule Review Subcommittee met to discuss Rule 20,...
Legislative committee approves sports betting rule
The city will hold a groundbreaking ceremony with Circular SynTech on Friday morning, February...
Groundbreaking scheduled in New Madrid for new facility focused on cleaning up environment
Walmart used its size and clout to control prices with global inflation soaring, coordinating...
Walmart steers through inflation, boosting profit and sales
The bank has over 5,000 customers and has provided loans to nearly 2,600 small businesses. It...
From cutting hair to cutting checks: Little Rock barber opens Arkansas’ first Black-owned bank