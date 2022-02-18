Child recognized as hero, helping to find missing man

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A 5-year-old Northwest Arkansas boy was honored Thursday for helping police find a missing man who walked away from his home.

Content partner KNWA said Ezekiel McCulley was key in finding 65-year-old Tony Joab.

Police said Joab did not have a phone or vehicle and would appear disoriented, KNWA reported.

Firefighters spoke with McCulley, who said he saw Joab out in the woods when he was at recess earlier at school.

“I saved someone just off my eyes,” Ezekiel told KNWA.

The child said while he was scared and excited as he spoke to the police, he was happy he helped to find the man.

McCulley’s mother, Brittany, said her son is a hero.

“The cops ended up coming back and knocking on our door. They told us they found him and that it was due to his tip,” Brittany said. “They asked if they could take a picture with him and he has just been so excited since.”

Officers also visited the child’s Pre-K this week and brought cookies, badges, and other things for the kids.

