Chris Stapleton coming to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show will roll into Arkansas later this year.

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Special guests include Elle King and Morgan Wade.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. and range in price from $59.75 to $119.75. There is a 6-ticket limit per household.

Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office or online at TicketMaster.

