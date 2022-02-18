Energy Alert
Fast Break Friday Night (2/18/22)

Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Week 7 of Fast Break Friday Night features 5A East games along with district tournament action.

Watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

You can see more high school basketball updates by following Chris or Logan on twitter. You can also like the Fast Break Friday Night facebook page.

Fast Break Friday Night (2/18/2022)

Jonesboro at Searcy (Boys)

Jonesboro at Searcy (Girls)

Batesville at Nettleton (Girls)

Batesville at Nettleton (Boys)

Greene County Tech at Marion (Boys)

Paragould at West Memphis (Girls)

Manila vs. Osceola (3A-3 Tournament - Boys Championship)

Manila vs. Hoxie (3A-3 Tournament - Girls Championship)

Marmaduke vs. Rector (2A-3 Tournament - Girls Championship)

Buffalo Island Central vs. Earle (2A-3 Tournament - Boys Championship)

NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (2/17/22)