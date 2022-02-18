Energy Alert
Fast Break Overtime: Newport & Viola clinch regional berths in style

Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News...
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We can’t get to every gym on game nights, so that means there are more storylines.

The Newport boys had a flair for the dramatic last night in the 3A-2 Tournament. Jon Moore hit two three-pointers in the final 20 seconds of the game Wednesday night. One of those was a buzzer beater, the Greyhounds rallied to beat Mountain View 41-40. 9-seed Newport clinched a spot in regionals.

Izard County and Viola girls had a thriller Wednesday night in the 1A-2 Tournament. AJ McCandlis dropped 46 points as the Lady Longhorns beat the Lady Cougars 62-59. Viola punched their ticket to regionals.

You can get your highlight on Region 8 Sports

Email: chris.hudgison@gray.tv

Twitter: @ChrisHudgison

Facebook: Region 8 Sports

