Feb. 18: What you need to know

Weather Headlines

Much colder air has plunged into Region 8! Friday will be COLD in the morning and still quite chilly through the day.

The weekend is not looking too bad with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s on Saturday and in the 60s on Sunday.

Next week looks active. Showers come in on Monday, with severe storms possible Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Showers stay in the forecast on Wednesday, but as cold air moves in Wednesday night and Thursday, freezing rain may develop.

Stay tuned as work on the details of the long-range forecast.

News Headlines

You can help make a wish come true. The 24th annual Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon for Make-A-Wish is happening today. We’ll have live reports all morning long and tell you how you can donate to help children in northeast Arkansas.

Paragould child awaits her one true wish.

A joint subcommittee approves rules for mobile sports betting in Arkansas.

Inflation costs hit Arkansas businesses, potential closures loom.

