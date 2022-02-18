Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Jonesboro police release video of fatal officer-involved shooting

On Friday, the Jonesboro Police Department released edited body cam video of an officer fatally shooting a man.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Friday, the Jonesboro Police Department released edited bodycam video of an officer fatally shooting a man.

The shooting happened earlier this month in the 200-block of Spruce Street when Officer Corey Obregon encountered 22-year-old Jayden J. Prunty.

The video shows Obregon and Prunty scuffling on the ground.

“Seconds later, the suspect fired a shot which hit Officer Obregon in the leg,” said Captain Lynn Waterworth.

She said Officer Obregon, then pulled his service weapon and returned fire, striking Prunty once.

She said Obregon then notified Dispatch that shots had been fired and that he and the suspect had been struck. Within minutes other officers responded to the scene.

Since that night, Officer Obregon has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation by the Arkansas State Police.

Region 8 News has submitted a Freedom of Information Act requesting the unedited body camera video.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police stopped traffic along Highway 141 Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer rig overturned.
Highway 141 back open following semi-truck crash
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch Thursday morning for parts of Region 8.
Tornado Watch issued for parts of Region 8
According to a news release from the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested...
Man on Texas 10 Most Wanted list arrested in Izard County
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

On Friday, the Jonesboro Police Department released edited body-cam video of a fatal...
Jonesboro police release video of fatal officer-involved shooting
By a vote of 7-0, the Board of Trustees elected Dr. Melissa Taverner to serve as the Lyon...
Lyon College announces new president
Lee County Mosquito Control in Florida took a photo of a pile of 1 million mosquitos after...
Photo shows what 1 million mosquitoes looks like
A groundbreaking was held in New Madrid, Mo. on Friday for a new facility focused on cleaning...
Groundbreaking held in New Madrid for new facility focused on cleaning up environment