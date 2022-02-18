Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Phoenix police release video of officer being ambushed

The Phoenix Police Department released a video that shows the start of a violent encounter with an armed suspect.
By David Baker
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) — Police released a graphic bodycam video on Thursday that shows the moments when a police officer was ambushed at a south Phoenix home last week, which led to a standoff and more officers getting hurt during a shootout.

The officer showed up at the home around 2 a.m. on Friday after hearing a woman was shot there.

In the 26-second video, a man, later identified as Morris Jones, is seen standing in the doorway with the door open.

“Who’s all in the house?” asks the officer.

“Just me,” Jones replies.

That’s when Jones starts shooting at the officer, firing his gun at least six times, detectives said.

Police said that the officer couldn’t shoot back because he was hit in his right arm.

The Phoenix Police Department said Morris Richard Jones killed the mother of his child and shot...
The Phoenix Police Department said Morris Richard Jones killed the mother of his child and shot several officers before taking his own life.(AZ Family)

The officer falls to the ground and then continues to run away.

“999. 999,” the officer shouts, which is code for officer shot. “I’ve been shot.”

There are gunshots then heard in the background. The video then fades to black.

The ambush led to a standoff at the house.

The woman’s brother then came out of the house with a baby.

As officers approached to get the infant, Jones started shooting again, hitting four officers. Another four were injured by shrapnel. All nine officers who were hurt are now out of the hospital.

After the shootout, Jones took his own life, police said. The woman, Shatifah Lobley, died at the hospital.

The baby is in the custody of the Department of Child Safety.

Copyright 2022 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch Thursday morning for parts of Region 8.
Tornado Watch issued for parts of Region 8
Police stopped traffic along Highway 141 Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer rig overturned.
Highway 141 back open following semi-truck crash
Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
20 injured in Missouri school bus crash
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Five year old Ezekiel McCulley helped police found a missing man in Fayetteville, with police...
Child recognized as hero, helping to find missing man
Nearly 1,200 Entergy Arkansas customers were without power Thursday in the Walnut Ridge area,...
Power outage reported in Walnut Ridge
FILE - In this May 30, 2020 file photo, people help a protester after he was shot with a rubber...
Sources: 19 Austin police officers indicted in protest probe
A federal judge says he’s dismissing a lawsuit challenging Arkansas’ new state House districts...
Judge to toss Arkansas redistricting case unless DOJ joins
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
Cuomo sued by NY trooper who says he sexually harassed her