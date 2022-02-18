Energy Alert
Home prices up 15.4% from a year ago

The National Association of Realtors expects housing prices to keep going up.
The National Association of Realtors expects housing prices to keep going up.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The price for a new home has climbed 15.4% from a year ago.

According to the National Association of Realtors, the median price of a house last month was just over $350,000.

The NAR’s chief economist expects housing prices to keep going up.

Meanwhile, sales of existing homes surged 6.7% from December, but were down more than 2% from a year ago. That’s largely because there were so few homes to buy.

The number of homes on the market has fallen to a new record low. At the end of last month, the inventory of homes available for sale was 860,000 – the lowest since NAR began tracking it in 1999.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

