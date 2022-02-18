Inmate files civil rights complaint against jail

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - An inmate has filed a federal civil rights complaint against the Sharp County jail, alleging medical problems at the jail.

Chase Richard filed the complaint Feb. 2 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

In the seven-page complaint, Richard has alleged he has made several medical calls saying he has had severe pain in his abdomen. He said he also filed several grievances with the jail.

“There has also several people who have gotten COVID and the staff has lied, saying they can’t confirm or deny it being in the building. There is not an on-site doctor like there should be,” Richard said in the filing.

Richard also says in the filing that he told the jail administrator that he could not eat peanut butter due to his abdominal pain.

“All I received for dinner was a cheese sandwich. There needs to be an investigation done on Sharp County Detention Center and the violation of civil rights that goes on in this facility,” Richard said.

An attempt Thursday to reach the jail administrator for comment on the complaint was not successful.

