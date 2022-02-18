Energy Alert
JHS alum Jacob Weatherley in Little Rock starting rotation to open 2022

Jonesboro alum Jacob Weatherley is in Little Rock's weekend rotation.
Jonesboro alum Jacob Weatherley is in Little Rock's weekend rotation.(Source: Little Rock Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK (KAIT) - NEA natives can be found all over Division 1 baseball.

Jonesboro High alum Jacob Weatherley starts 2022 in the Little Rock starting rotation. He’ll get the ball Saturday in Game 2 of the Trojans series vs. Eastern Illinois. First pitch is Saturday at 2:00pm on ESPN+. Weatherley appeared in 18 games in 2021, making 4 starts. He was 2-2 with a 5.25 ERA. Weatherley struck out 23 batters in 36 innings of work.

Weatherley isn’t the only former Hurricane on the Little Rock roster. Relief pitcher Zane Neves enters his junior season with the Trojans. Neves appeared in 3 games in 2021, striking out 4 and allowing just 1 hit in 3.2 innings. Zane transferred to Little Rock after playing his freshman season at St. John’s River State College.

Arkansas State men’s basketball falls at 1st place Texas State