Lawmakers begin discussion on electric vehicles, look to possible grants for charging stations

A debate over electric vehicles and charging stations has begun in the Arkansas legislature as lawmakers meet for the fiscal session this year.(Source: KARK-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A plan to discuss electric vehicle infrastructure in the state of Arkansas is moving down the road, as lawmakers and Governor Asa Hutchinson are working on a plan to deal with the issue.

The Joint Budget Committee met Thursday to discuss $5 million in federal funding for an electric vehicle infrastructure grant, content partner KARK reported.

Earlier this week, the governor mentioned in his State of the State address that he plans to make the state an innovator on the issue.

Lawmakers who attended the meeting Thursday asked a variety of questions, including whether charging stations would be placed mainly in metropolitan areas, as well as tying tourism to the issue.

A JBC subcommittee will meet on Feb. 22 to discuss the issue further, KARK reported.

