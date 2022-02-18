Lyon College announces new president

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Months after Lyon College’s former president’s words divided the community, the Board of Trustees was unanimous Friday in choosing his successor.

By a vote of 7-0, the board elected Dr. Melissa Taverner to serve as the college’s 19th president.

Taverner has served as interim president since W. Joseph King’s resignation last August.

According to Friday’s news release, Taverner joined Lyon College in October 2017 as provost and the dean of faculty.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with exceptional faculty, staff and students at Lyon during my time as Provost,” she said. “I’m excited to collaborate with them in this new role as we work toward not only preserving the Lyon legacy but also ensuring the College’s bright future.”

