Man charged in 4-year-old child’s death
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - A man is behind bars, accused in the death of a child.
On Wednesday, Feb. 16, Caruthersville police arrested 23-year-old Lonnie Yancey.
According to a news release from the Caruthersville Police Department, Yancey is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter involving the death of a four-year-old boy.
According to jail records, Yancey is also charged with one count of first-degree child endangerment and resisting arrest.
He is being held without bond at the Pemiscot County Justice Center.
