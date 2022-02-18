Man killed, teen injured in Highway 412 collision

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A man died and a teenage girl suffered injuries Thursday in a two-vehicle collision.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 16 on U.S. Highway 412, four miles east of Kennett.

William T. Howard, 73, of Hayti was westbound when a 2015 Subaru Forester driven by Thomas L. Lowe, 41, of Cape Girardeau, struck the rear of his 2016 Buick Enclave.

Both vehicles ran off the right side of the road before stopping.

An ambulance took Howard and his 15-year-old female passenger to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti, where Coroner Jim Brimhall pronounced Howard dead at 1:20 p.m.

According to the preliminary report, the teen suffered only minor injuries. Lowe was not injured.

