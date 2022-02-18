Man’s best friend can do a little more than fetch

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Service dogs have swept across the country as around 500,000 Americans rely on their pets for both physical and emotional support.

It is a trend that can be seen in Northeast Arkansas. Jennifer Schmett is a certified dog trainer and owner of All Dogs Obedience and she said she has never seen this number of service dogs.

“Especially in the service animals and the emotional support,” said Schmett. “Emotional support animals, by far, have the seen the biggest rise, just people starting to understand how much it is a comfort to them.”

Schmett says there have been many studies that show an emotional support dog can help with anxiety and depression as well as children with disorders.

“We see a lot of people using them for Autism and seen really good results in the kids that are in need of a companion,” said Schmett. “When they have the dogs, they don’t have to feel like they are being judged or watched.”

Now, Schmett stressed that while everyone wants their dog to help people out, not all dogs are capable of getting through the training.

“They need to look at how the dog responds to being pet,” said Schmett. “Not every dog wants everybody in their bubble and in their space and so it’s really important to get a feel for how the dog feels about the job.”

Schmett loves the idea of dogs that she trains being able to impact so many lives, saying that it gives the dogs another purpose.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.