Power outage reported in Walnut Ridge

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly 1,200 Entergy Arkansas customers were without power Thursday after a transformer blew in the Walnut Ridge area, according to authorities.

The outage was reported around 6:45 p.m. in the area around NW Front and NE Front Streets, and at West 3rd and West Hale Streets around 7 p.m., Feb. 17.

According to the utility’s website, the outage on Front Street is expected to be fixed by 9 p.m. while the outage at 3rd and Hale is expected to be fixed around 9:30 p.m.

Mayor Charles Snapp said he is currently heading into town to assess the situation.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

