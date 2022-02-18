Energy Alert
Power outage reported in Walnut Ridge

Nearly 1,200 Entergy Arkansas customers were without power Thursday in the Walnut Ridge area,...
Nearly 1,200 Entergy Arkansas customers were without power Thursday in the Walnut Ridge area, according to the utility's website.(Source: Entergy Arkansas)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly 1,200 Entergy Arkansas customers were without power Thursday after a transformer blew in the Walnut Ridge area, according to authorities.

The outage was reported around 6:45 p.m. in the area around NW Front and NE Front Streets, and at West 3rd and West Hale Streets around 7 p.m., Feb. 17.

According to the utility’s website, the outage on Front Street is expected to be fixed by 9 p.m. while the outage at 3rd and Hale is expected to be fixed around 9:30 p.m.

Mayor Charles Snapp said he is currently heading into town to assess the situation.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

