Firefighters, police respond to building fire on Airport Road

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro firefighters and police responded to the scene of a building fire Friday evening in the 300 block of North Airport Road, according to authorities.

Authorities got a call around 7:50 p.m., Feb. 18 about the fire at the old Eagles Lodge.

Details are scarce but smoke could be seen from the First National Bank Arena camera.

We can see the smoke from the fire at Diamond Grill on Airport Road from our First National Bank camera on Hilltop. pic.twitter.com/bwcrCoAVF1 — Aaron Castleberry (@WXAaronJC) February 19, 2022

However, several fire trucks and police vehicles were at the scene.

Flames could be seen from the roof of the building, according to the Jonesboro Fire Department.

No one was injured and officials say it appeared no one was there at the time of the fire.

Officials also said the fire spread quickly and that crews were working to put out hot spots Friday evening.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

