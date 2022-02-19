Energy Alert
‘The Gray Man’ author addresses inspirations ahead of Netflix adaption

By Kontji Anthony
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis native is behind one of the most highly anticipated action films of the year.

“The Gray Man” is coming to Netflix this July.

The blockbuster is based on a book series by Mark Greaney who discussed what molded him into a New York Times bestseller and the impact Action News 5 had on his success.

Ryan Gosling plays ex-CIA-turned assassin, Court Gentry, in the new trailer for “Gray Man.” Chris Evans plays Gosling’s nemesis, CIA Agent Lloyd Hansen.

The film reunites Evans with the Russo brothers, who directed him in “Captain America.” Greaney met up with the Russos in Los Angeles to consult on the film adaptation of his first novel.

”They’re really good at talking about films and stories and they really enjoyed it. So, I knew I was in good hands,” said Greaney.

Storytelling runs in Greaney’s family. His father is none other than Action News 5 journalism legend, Ed Greaney, who had a profound impact on his son’s life and thought process as an author.

”We would watch the news and he would talk about everything,” Greaney recalled. “He knew everyone in Memphis. Every morning at the breakfast table, we would talk about the news or he would read me an article or something, and then he was also a big reader. He read a lot of nonfiction.”

Greaney says both his dad and his grandfather, a University of Memphis law school graduate, inspired his main character’s persona in “The Gray Man”

”My grandfather, he was Army infantry in the first World War. And this is my father, who was Army infantry in the second World War. These are his medals and his dog tags,” said Greaney.

His dad returned from the war and started managing a Memphis bowling alley.

”And then he got a job at channel 5in 1949. I think as low on the totem pole as one can be, and he became the assistant general manager in charge of news and public affairs. So, during the King assassination and all these other events,” explained Greaney.

His dad’s legacy is so profound that the Action News 5 newsroom is named after Ed Greaney. He’s still the first face you see when you walk through the door. Ed Greaney passed away four years before his son published his first novel, but the newsman’s influence is felt on every page.

”He was also a great writer, as you have to be the news and a really good editor,” said Greaney. “I would give him something I wrote, a few short stories in school and he would edit it, like just demolish it, but ultimately that really, really helped me with everything. He had a really huge impact on my life.”

Now, it’s The Gray Man’s turn to leave its mark on the entertainment world, a star-studded blockbuster that in many ways got it’s start in Memphis.

“The Gray Man? movie is set to hit Netflix in July.

Greaney is hosting an in-person book signing for his 12th Gray Man book at Novel Memphis in the Laurelwood Shopping Center on Perkins Extension Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

