Have a Heart Wish a Thon raises $339,652.68

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 24th annual Have a Heart Wish a Thon finished Friday evening as officials announced the total amount of money raised from the event.

The event raised $339,652.68 for Make a Wish and provides wishes for children in Region 8 who battle critical illnesses including children like Lora Woodring.

Countless volunteers spent Friday helping to collect money at roadblocks, serving in “bucket brigades” during the day-long event.

