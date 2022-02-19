Energy Alert
Have a Heart Wish a Thon raises $339,652.68

The Have a Heart Wish a Thon raised $339,652.68 during Friday's event in Jonesboro.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 24th annual Have a Heart Wish a Thon finished Friday evening as officials announced the total amount of money raised from the event.

The event raised $339,652.68 for Make a Wish and provides wishes for children in Region 8 who battle critical illnesses including children like Lora Woodring.

Countless volunteers spent Friday helping to collect money at roadblocks, serving in “bucket brigades” during the day-long event.

