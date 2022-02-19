Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro Unlimited unveils new five-year plan

By Monae Stevens
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Unlimited held its annual meeting Friday to reflect on its past five-year plan and unveil a new strategic plan.

Jonesboro Unlimited President Mark Young said within the past five years, there has been $802 million in capital investment, along with 5,001 new jobs, more than doubling their goal of 2,500.

Young added for the next strategic plan, there will be a focus on “talent attraction” to keep the momentum going.

“Talent is critical for every community, and that’s a big part of what we need to do moving forward,” Young said.

JU recently hired Casey Worlow as its Talent Attraction Director.

Worlow said she is working on the website to recruit people by adding pages for testimonials and guides to find places to eat and live.

“We want more people to move here and work here and invest in our community and want to get involved,” Worlow said.

In addition to unveiling the five-year strategic plan, JU also announced the expansion of Craighead Technology Park.

“CTP South” will have an additional 600 acres, which will be a one-quarter mile off of Interstate 555.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police stopped traffic along Highway 141 Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer rig overturned.
Highway 141 back open following semi-truck crash
On Friday, the Jonesboro Police Department released edited body-cam video of a deadly...
GRAPHIC: Jonesboro police release video of fatal officer-involved shooting
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch Thursday morning for parts of Region 8.
Tornado Watch issued for parts of Region 8
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Jonesboro Unlimited announced Friday its plan for a new five year plan to attract people to the...
Jonesboro Unlimited unveils new five-year plan
The Have a Heart Wish a Thon raised $339,652.68 during Friday's event in Jonesboro.
Have a Heart Wish a Thon raises $339,652.68
On Friday, the Jonesboro Police Department released edited body-cam video of a deadly...
GRAPHIC: Jonesboro police release video of fatal officer-involved shooting
By a vote of 7-0, the Board of Trustees elected Dr. Melissa Taverner to serve as the Lyon...
Lyon College announces new president