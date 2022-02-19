Jonesboro Unlimited unveils new five-year plan

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Unlimited held its annual meeting Friday to reflect on its past five-year plan and unveil a new strategic plan.

Jonesboro Unlimited President Mark Young said within the past five years, there has been $802 million in capital investment, along with 5,001 new jobs, more than doubling their goal of 2,500.

Young added for the next strategic plan, there will be a focus on “talent attraction” to keep the momentum going.

“Talent is critical for every community, and that’s a big part of what we need to do moving forward,” Young said.

JU recently hired Casey Worlow as its Talent Attraction Director.

Worlow said she is working on the website to recruit people by adding pages for testimonials and guides to find places to eat and live.

“We want more people to move here and work here and invest in our community and want to get involved,” Worlow said.

In addition to unveiling the five-year strategic plan, JU also announced the expansion of Craighead Technology Park.

“CTP South” will have an additional 600 acres, which will be a one-quarter mile off of Interstate 555.

