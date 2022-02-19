Lakers’ Austin Reaves holds autograph signing in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves was back in Northeast Arkansas after finishing what was a sensational first half to his NBA career.
The Newark native held an autograph session at Central Chevrolet in Jonesboro Saturday afternoon.
Reaves signed a two-way deal with the Lakers as an undrafted free agent in 2021. The team signed him to a two-year deal in September, then fully guaranteed his contract in January.
The Cedar Ridge alum has impressed in his time playing with the purple and gold. He hit a game-winner on primetime in December against Dallas. In his last game against Utah, he hit a three-pointer to seal the win for LA.
In 39 games played so far, Reaves is averaging over six points per game, with a season-high 19 points against Sacramento on January 12.
Reaves and the Lakers are back in action on February 25th.
