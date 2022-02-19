Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Lakers’ Austin Reaves holds autograph signing in Jonesboro

The Cedar Ridge alum is enjoying a successful start to his NBA career.
The Cedar Ridge alum is enjoying a successful start to his NBA career.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves was back in Northeast Arkansas after finishing what was a sensational first half to his NBA career.

The Newark native held an autograph session at Central Chevrolet in Jonesboro Saturday afternoon.

Reaves signed a two-way deal with the Lakers as an undrafted free agent in 2021. The team signed him to a two-year deal in September, then fully guaranteed his contract in January.

The Cedar Ridge alum has impressed in his time playing with the purple and gold. He hit a game-winner on primetime in December against Dallas. In his last game against Utah, he hit a three-pointer to seal the win for LA.

In 39 games played so far, Reaves is averaging over six points per game, with a season-high 19 points against Sacramento on January 12.

Reaves and the Lakers are back in action on February 25th.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, the Jonesboro Police Department released edited body-cam video of a deadly...
GRAPHIC: Jonesboro police release video of fatal officer-involved shooting
A man is behind bars, accused in the death of a child.
Man charged in 4-year-old child’s death
.A man died and a teenage girl suffered injuries Thursday in a two-vehicle collision.
Man killed, teen injured in Highway 412 collision
Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Firefighters, police respond to building fire on Airport Road
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Cedar Ridge alum enjoying success with Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves on being back in Northeast Arkansas, life in the NBA and more
Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News...
Fast Break Friday Night (2/18/22)
Lady Lions win 3A-3 Tournament
Fast Break Friday Night (2/18/22): Osceola boys and Manila girls win 3A-3 Tournament titles
Hurricane sweep doubleheader
Fast Break Friday Night (2/18/22): Jonesboro sweeps Searcy in 5A East doubleheader