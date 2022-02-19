Murray murder case continued until summer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A trial for a Craighead County man accused of murder has been moved to June, according to court records.

A circuit judge on Feb. 17 set a June 20-24 trial date for Logan Heath Murray, 25, of Jonesboro. Murray was arrested in May 2021 on suspicion of murder-1st degree in the death of Gavin Wagster.

Jonesboro police said officers went to a home on Turfway Drive and found Murray “laying beside the victim with blood all over him.”

A witness also told police they heard a pair of loud noises and walked into the living room. The witness found Murray pointing a shotgun at Wagster, who had been found on the floor.

A $500,000 bond was set for Murray in the case. However, the bond was later reduced to a $250,000 cash or surety bond, which was posted, over objections by prosecutors and Wagster’s family.

A defense attorney for Murray, Ray Nickle, filed a motion last November, saying he intended to rely on a mental disease or defect defense in the case. Nickle also requested and was granted a fitness to proceed and criminal responsibility exam from the Arkansas State Hospital in Little Rock, according to court records.

A June 2-3 motion and plea day was also set for Murray in Craighead County Circuit Court.

