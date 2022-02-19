Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Task force removes 27,000+ feral hogs from Arkansas over past two years

(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - An Arkansas task force has removed more than 27,000 feral hogs from the state over the past two years.

The Arkansas Feral Hog Eradication Task Force has helped with removing 27,803 feral hogs since January 2020.

The task force, which reports to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, was initially created by the Arkansas Legislature during the 2017 general session and was directed to create a plan for the eradication of feral hogs in Arkansas. The task force consists of 21 federal and state agencies and non-government organizations.

According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the feral hog removal efforts over the past two years have assisted more than 650 individual private landowners and public properties across the state of Arkansas, including within the Buffalo River Watershed.

Members of the Task Force have also hosted eight landowner workshops to raise awareness of the damages caused by feral hogs and available resources to assist with removal.

“The feral hog removals by the Task Force members reflect the continued collaboration and commitment of our county, state, and federal partners to address and minimize damages associated with feral hogs across the state,” said J.P. Fairhead, Feral Hog Eradication Program Coordinator. “The removals and the feedback received from landowners indicate that the efforts of Task Force members and landowners have led to population and damage reduction in areas where our county, state, and federal resources are allocated.”

Conservation experts say feral hogs are an invasive species that are especially destructive to agricultural crops, native wildlife, and young domestic livestock. Earlier this month, the Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership announced it had removed nearly 10,000 feral hogs from the state in 2021.

CLICK HERE for additional feral hog information and resources.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, the Jonesboro Police Department released edited body-cam video of a deadly...
GRAPHIC: Jonesboro police release video of fatal officer-involved shooting
A man is behind bars, accused in the death of a child.
Man charged in 4-year-old child’s death
.A man died and a teenage girl suffered injuries Thursday in a two-vehicle collision.
Man killed, teen injured in Highway 412 collision
Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Firefighters, police respond to building fire on Airport Road
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Logan Heath Murray, 25, Jonesboro Homicide-murder-1st degree (5/30)
Murray murder case continued until summer
ARDOT: I-40 bridge to undergo ultrasonic testing this summer
ARDOT: I-40 bridge to undergo ultrasonic testing this summer
Lady Lions win 3A-3 Tournament
Fast Break Friday Night (2/18/22): Osceola boys and Manila girls win 3A-3 Tournament titles
Hurricane sweep doubleheader
Fast Break Friday Night (2/18/22): Jonesboro sweeps Searcy in 5A East doubleheader