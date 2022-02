2022 Regional Basketball Tournament Central

The road to Hot Springs runs through several towns. The Regional Basketball Tournament tips off February 23rd in Highland, Rose Bud, White County Central, Carlisle, and Hillcrest.

4A East Regional Basketball Tournament (Highland)

BOYS

Wednesday, February 23rd - Quarterfinals

5:30pm: Brookland vs. Robinson

8:30pm: Pocahontas vs. Mills

Thursday, February 24th - Quarterfinals

5:30pm: Valley View vs. Forrest City

8:30pm: Blytheville vs. Stuttgart

Friday, February 25th - Semifinals

5:30pm: Brookland/Robinson winner vs. Valley View/Forrest City winner

8:30pm: Pocahontas/Mills winner vs. Blytheville/Stuttgart winner

Saturday, February 26th

1:30pm: 3rd Place Game

7:30pm: Championship Game

GIRLS

Wednesday, February 23rd - Quarterfinals

4:00pm: Highland vs. Forrest City

7:00pm: Valley View vs. Pulaski Academy

Thursday, February 24th - Quarterfinals

4:00pm: Wynne vs. Southside

7:00pm: Trumann vs. Lonoke

Friday, February 25th - Semifinals

4:00pm: Highland/Forrest City winner vs. Wynne/Southside winner

7:00pm: Valley View/Pulaski Academy winner vs. Trumann/Lonoke winner

Saturday, February 26th

12:00pm: 3rd Place Game

6:00pm: Championship Game

3A 2 Regional Tournament (Rose Bud)

BOYS

Wednesday, February 23rd - Quarterfinals

5:30pm: Osceola vs. Newport

8:30pm: Rivercrest vs. Riverview

Thursday, February 24th - Quarterfinals

5:30pm: Cave City vs. Walnut Ridge

8:30pm: Manila vs. Rose Bud

Friday, February 25th - Semifinals

5:30pm: Osceola/Newport winner vs. Cave City/Walnut Ridge winner

8:30pm: Rivercrest/Riverview winner vs. Manila/Rose Bud winner

Saturday, February 26th

1:30pm: 3rd Place Game

7:30pm: Championship Game

GIRLS

Wednesday, February 23rd - Quarterfinals

4:00pm: Manila vs. Pangburn

7:00pm: Osceola vs. Clinton

Thursday, February 24th - Quarterfinals

4:00pm: Corning vs. Mountain View

7:00pm: Hoxie vs. Harding Academy

Friday, February 25th - Semifinals

4:00pm: Manila/Pangburn winner vs. Osceola/Clinton winner

7:00pm: Corning/Mountain View winner vs. Hoxie/Harding Academy winner

Saturday, February 26th

12:00pm: 3rd Place Game

6:00pm: Championship Game

2A North Regional Tournament (Carlisle)

BOYS

Wednesday, February 23rd - Quarterfinals

5:30pm: Bay vs. Marianna Lee

8:30pm: Buffalo Island Central vs. Carlisle

Thursday, February 24th - Quarterfinals

5:30pm: Earle vs. Barton

8:30pm: Rector vs. England

Friday, February 25th - Semifinals

5:30pm: Bay/Lee winner vs. Earle/Barton winner

8:30pm: BIC/Carlisle winner vs. Rector/England winner

Saturday, February 26th

1:30pm: 3rd Place Game

7:30pm: Championship Game

GIRLS

Wednesday, February 23rd - Quarterfinals

4:00pm: Buffalo Island Central vs. England

7:00pm: Marmaduke vs. Carlisle

Thursday, February 24th - Quarterfinals

4:00pm: Rector vs. McCrory

7:00pm: Riverside vs. Des Arc

Friday, February 25th - Semifinals

4:00pm: BIC/England winner vs. Rector/McCrory winner

7:00pm: Marmaduke/Carlisle winner vs. Riverside/Des Arc winner

Saturday, February 26th

12:00pm: 3rd Place Game

6:00pm: Championship Game

2A Central Regional Tournament (White County Central)

BOYS

Wednesday, February 23rd - Quarterfinals

5:30pm: Melbourne vs. Bigelow

8:30pm: Salem vs Maumelle

Thursday, February 24th - Quarterfinals

5:30pm: Tuckerman vs. Conway St. Joseph

8:30pm: Sloan-Hendrix vs. Marshall

Friday, February 25th - Semifinals

5:30pm: Melbourne/Bigelow winner vs. Tuckerman/St. Joseph winner

8:30pm: Salem/Maumelle winner vs. Sloan-Hendrix/Marshall winner

Saturday, February 26th

1:30pm: 3rd Place Game

7:30pm: Championship Game

GIRLS

Wednesday, February 23rd - Quarterfinals

4:00pm: Melbourne vs. Conway Christian

7:00pm: Cedar Ridge vs. Quitman

Thursday, February 24th - Quarterfinals

4:00pm: Salem vs. Hector

7:00pm: Tuckerman vs. Bigelow

Friday, February 25th - Semifinals

4:00pm: Melbourne/Conway Christian winner vs. Salem/Hector winner

7:00pm: Cedar Ridge/Quitman winner vs. Tuckerman/Bigelow winner

Saturday, February 26th

12:00pm: 3rd Place Game

6:00pm: Championship Game

1A 2 Regional Tournament (Hillcrest

BOYS

Wednesday, February 23rd - Quarterfinals

5:30pm: Maynard vs. West Side Greers Ferry

8:30pm: Marked Tree vs. Concord

Thursday, February 24th - Quarterfinals

5:30pm: Ridgefield Christian vs. Calico Rock

8:30pm: Izard County vs. Mammoth Spring

Friday, February 25th - Semifinals

5:30pm: Maynard/WSGF vs. RCS/Calico Rock winner

8:30pm: Marked Tree/Concord winner vs. ICC/Mammoth Spring winner

Saturday, February 26th

1:30pm: 3rd Place Game

7:30pm: Championship Game

GIRLS

Wednesday, February 23rd - Quarterfinals

4:00pm: Norfork vs. Marked Tree

7:00pm: Mammoth Spring vs. Viola

Thursday, February 24th - Quarterfinals

4:00pm: Hillcrest vs. Rural Special

7:00pm: Maynard vs. West Side Greers Ferry

Friday, February 25th - Semifinals

4:00pm: Norfork/Marked Tree winner vs. Hillcrest/Rural Special winner

7:00pm: Mammoth Spring/Viola winner vs. Maynard/WSGF winner

Saturday, February 26th

12:00pm: 3rd Place Game

6:00pm: Championship Game

