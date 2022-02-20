Energy Alert
Busy Week of Weather Ahead

February 21st, 2022
Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (2/19/22)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
We’re well above freezing to start the workweek, and we’re on our way back into the 60s later today. Temperatures keep rising overnight with highs near 70 expected tomorrow. For today, we mostly stay dry as clouds increase. You’ll notice the wind again today out of the south at 10-20 mph. Heavy rain starts to move in overnight along with the threat of a few strong to severe storms. Wind is the main threat, but hail and tornadoes are possible too. The threat lingers into Tuesday before storms move out and temperatures drop. Flash flooding and river flooding is a concern too as storms could drop several inches of rain over the same areas this week. Some spots could see 2-3″ tonight alone. Temperatures drop Tuesday evening, and it’ll be a much colder week with temperatures fluctuating between above and below freezing. As we get more waves of precipitation, that’ll give some ice while others see plain ole rain. Any ice impacts look to be the greatest across the higher elevations of the Ozarks where temperatures look to stay below freezing the most, but we’ll have to watch other areas too. Let’s get through the storms first.

