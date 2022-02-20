Kostick earns 1,000th win, Arkansas State bowling 5th after Day 2 of Mid-Winter Invitational

A 4-1 record Saturday at the Mid-Winter Invitational presented by Kalmer Solutions saw Arkansas State bowling head Justin Kostick become the sixth coach in NCAA bowling history to win 1,000 matches.

Kostick moves to 1,001-435 (.697) in his 12-year career, all with the Red Wolves.

A-State (52-22) enters bracket play fifth in the standings with 10,305 pins, an average of 206.1. Nebraska leads the field with 10,847 pins (216.9) with Wisconsin-Whitewater (10,522), Maryville (10,443) and Stephen F. Austin (10,335) rounding out the top four. The Red Wolves open bracket play against Louisiana Tech Sunday at 8:10 a.m. Senior day festivities are at 7:30 a.m. for Montana Meyer and Sheila Sutfin.

The Red Wolves opened the day with a 1,021-929 win over Lincoln Memorial and followed with a 964-919 decision over Drury. A 1,068-857 win over Alabama A&M secured win No. 1000 for Kostick and the Red Wolves added a 1,183-957 decision against Lewis before falling to Sacred Heart 1,070-1,020.

Faith Welch paced A-State with 1,140 pins, an average of 228.00 to rank fifth in the individual standings. All five games were over 200 for Welch, including a high of 254 in the opener. Emma Stull (1,056) ranked 18th while Brooklyn Buchanan (1,043) was 21st. Montana Meyer rolled 1,035 pins to rank 25th.

