NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (2/19/22)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
District tournament titles were decided Saturday all over Northeast Arkansas.

NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (2/19/22)

Brookland 37, Blytheville 35 (4A-3 Tournament Boys Championship)

Highland 39, Trumann 27 (4A-3 Tournament Girls Championship)

Riverview 43, Cave City 42 (3A-2 Tournament Boys Championship)

Melbourne 47, Tuckerman 37 (2A-2 Tournament Girls Championship - Lady Bearkatz now 28-0)

Melbourne 60, Sloan-Hendrix 42 (2A-2 Tournament Boys Championship)

Marked Tree 83, Ridgefield Christian 53 (1A-3 Tournament Boys Championship)

Mammoth Spring 63, Hillcrest 37 (1A-3 Tournament Girls Championship)

West Side Greers Ferry 46, Izard County 40 (1A-2 Tournament Boys Championship)

Norfork 57, West Side Greers Ferry 39 (1A-2 Tournament Girls Championship)

