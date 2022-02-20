Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Pop-up shop highlights Black businesses in Jonesboro

By Jurnee Taylor
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many were welcomed to shop, grab a bite to eat, or even get a quick haircut or trim at the “Buy Black” pop-up shop in Jonesboro Saturday.

Co-hosts of the event, Morgan Wilburn and Antwanet Wade say they wanted to bring awareness to the many Black businesses in the Jonesboro area, especially since several people don’t know that so many are even in their backyard.

“Because it was Black History Month, I wanted to bring something to Jonesboro to spotlight the many Black-owned businesses in the city,” Wade said. “A lot of these businesses started in the midst of COVID, so this was kind of that opportunity to get eyes on those businesses that are out there in our community.”

The pop-up was something you don’t see often, especially in the area. Patrons could purchase everything from custom crafts, jewelry, and even hot food. Making it easy for anyone to find something that was perfect for them.

“It’s almost like you’re walking through a Black mecca. A Black mall. It’s just not one thing,” Wade, the owner of AChantel Apparel, said.

With over 12 different businesses stationed around the room, it was an opportunity many said they couldn’t pass up.

“The exposure you get doing events like these it definitely helps out with growing your business,” owner of Kicks and Sticks, Jordan Owens said.

Owens’ business is an apparel brand that highlights the sneaker and cigar culture. He says the pop-up idea is something he would love to see more in the city and in throughout the state.

Shelah Hancock, owner of Shee Shee’s Divine Touch said the opportunity was a blessing for everyone involved.

“When somebody gives you an opportunity to show what you have, what God has blessed you to be able to do then you’re helping someone else. But most of all, when you’re doing it for someone else, God will always open the door for you,” Hancock said. “So my thing is, God, opened the door for me so I am hoping I can be a blessing for someone else along the way.”

A blessing especially because many people overlook these same businesses.

“I have an event hosting page on Instagram, it’s @870eventsbyMo, also, Muva Mo’s Herbal Blends. I host a lot of events and I post them there daily,” Wilburn said.

The hosts, who are also Black business owners, hope they can keep everyone connected and bring awareness as often as they can.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, the Jonesboro Police Department released edited body-cam video of a deadly...
GRAPHIC: Jonesboro police release video of fatal officer-involved shooting
A man is behind bars, accused in the death of a child.
Man charged in 4-year-old child’s death
Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Firefighters, police respond to building fire on Airport Road
.A man died and a teenage girl suffered injuries Thursday in a two-vehicle collision.
Man killed, teen injured in Highway 412 collision
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Task force removes 27,000+ feral hogs from Arkansas over past two years
Investigation uncovers rodent infestation at Family Dollar warehouse in West Memphis
The organization wants to keep the momentum going in their next five-year plan by focusing on...
Jonesboro Unlimited unveils new five-year plan