Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Vote for the Hot Shots of the Week (2/14/22 - 2/19/22)

Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News...
Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s time for you to pick the boys and girls Hot Shot of the Week. The polls open Sunday at 4:00pm and close Tuesday at 4:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts.

Boys Hot Shot of the Week Nominees

Brookland (Cole Kirby hits go ahead 3)

Our first boys nominee is Brookland. With less than 90 seconds left, Cole Kirby separates and buries the go-ahead three pointer. Brookland snaps Blytheville’s 17 game winning streak, the Bearcats won 37-35 on February 19th to capture the 4A-3 Tournament title.

Buffalo Island Central (Nicholas Patterson gets own board & bucket)

Our second boys nominee is Buffalo Island Central. Nicholas Patterson gets his own board and bucket. The Mustangs beat Earle 67-58 on February 18th to sweep 2A-3 regular season and tournament titles.

Girls Hot Shot of the Week Nominees

Nettleton (Briley Pena becomes Lady Raiders all-time leading scorer)

Our first girls nominee is Nettleton. Briley Pena hit a corner 3 in the 4th quarter, the bucket put over 2,000 career points. Pena also became the all-time leading scorer in Nettleton girls basketball history. The Lady Raiders beat Batesville 62-32 on February 18th.

Manila (Kinley Shelton to Olivia May to Emily Johnson for 2)

Our second girls nominee is Manila. Kinley Shelton dishes to Olivia May, she finds a wide-open Emily Johnson inside for 2. The Lady Lions beat Hoxie 50-38 on February 18th. Manila captured their first 3A-3 Tournament title in 8 years.

VOTE FOR THE BOYS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK

https://surveyhero.com/c/bppidtcr

VOTE FOR THE GIRLS HOT SHOTS OF THE WEEK

https://surveyhero.com/c/3pewrmqm

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are investigating Saturday after an 18-year-old man showed up at a hospital...
Jonesboro police investigating after gunshot victim shows up at hospital
On Friday, the Jonesboro Police Department released edited body-cam video of a deadly...
GRAPHIC: Jonesboro police release video of fatal officer-involved shooting
Investigation uncovers rodent infestation at Family Dollar warehouse in West Memphis
Jonesboro police and firefighters responded Friday evening to a building fire in the 300 block...
Firefighters, police respond to building fire on Airport Road
33-year-old Jessica James dies at FedEx hub
Family identifies woman killed in forklift accident at FedEx World Hub

Latest News

2022 Regional Basketball Tournament Central
Brookland, BIC, Nettleton, & Manila are this week's nominees
Hot Shots of the Week Nominees (2/14/22 - 2/19/22)
Bearcats win 4A-3 Tournament title
Brookland boys & Highland girls win 4A-3 Tournament titles
NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (2/19/22)