Vote for the Hot Shots of the Week (2/14/22 - 2/19/22)

It’s time for you to pick the boys and girls Hot Shot of the Week. The polls open Sunday at 4:00pm and close Tuesday at 4:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts.

Boys Hot Shot of the Week Nominees

Brookland (Cole Kirby hits go ahead 3)

Our first boys nominee is Brookland. With less than 90 seconds left, Cole Kirby separates and buries the go-ahead three pointer. Brookland snaps Blytheville’s 17 game winning streak, the Bearcats won 37-35 on February 19th to capture the 4A-3 Tournament title.

Buffalo Island Central (Nicholas Patterson gets own board & bucket)

Our second boys nominee is Buffalo Island Central. Nicholas Patterson gets his own board and bucket. The Mustangs beat Earle 67-58 on February 18th to sweep 2A-3 regular season and tournament titles.

Girls Hot Shot of the Week Nominees

Nettleton (Briley Pena becomes Lady Raiders all-time leading scorer)

Our first girls nominee is Nettleton. Briley Pena hit a corner 3 in the 4th quarter, the bucket put over 2,000 career points. Pena also became the all-time leading scorer in Nettleton girls basketball history. The Lady Raiders beat Batesville 62-32 on February 18th.

Manila (Kinley Shelton to Olivia May to Emily Johnson for 2)

Our second girls nominee is Manila. Kinley Shelton dishes to Olivia May, she finds a wide-open Emily Johnson inside for 2. The Lady Lions beat Hoxie 50-38 on February 18th. Manila captured their first 3A-3 Tournament title in 8 years.

