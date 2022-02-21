Energy Alert
A-State baseball swept by Samford to open season

By A-State Athletics
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KAIT) - On Sunday at Joe Lee Griffin Field, the Arkansas State baseball team dropped an 11-0 decision to Samford in the finale of its season-opening series.

The Bulldogs (3-0) got a strong start from Jalon Long (1-0), who fanned eight batters in five innings to earn the win, leading a Samford pitching staff that limited A-State (0-3) to just five hits on the afternoon.

Tyler Jeans (0-1) drew the starting nod, working four innings and allowing eight hits. Four pitchers saw the mound in relief, including Jake Algee and Kevin Wiseman, who both recorded a pair of strikeouts in their first appearances of the season.

Daedrick Cail reached base three times on a 2-for-3 day to lead the Red Wolves, while Jacob Hager reached base twice.

Samford scored runs in the first three innings, leading 5-0 after a third-inning two-run homer by Kaden Dreier.

The Bulldogs added three more in the fifth on a homer by Towns King and RBI double by Stephen Klein, who doubled again in the seventh to drive in Michael Hopkinson. A double by Garrett Howe, one of seven extra-base hits for Samford, then plated Garrett Staton and Klein.

Wiseman entered in the eighth and retired the side, before Cail lined a two-out single into left in the top of the ninth. After the Bulldogs made a pitching change with two down, a strikeout swinging ended the contest.

NEXT UP

A-State closes out its season-opening four-game road swing on Tuesday, facing No. 5 Ole Miss at 4 p.m. in Oxford, Miss. The contest can be viewed live on SEC Network+, while the radio broadcast can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3/96.9/104.1 FM and 970 AM.

For the latest on A-State Baseball, follow the team by liking Arkansas State Baseball on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (astatebaseball).

