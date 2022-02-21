A-State track to compete in SBC Indoor Championships Monday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Championship week has arrived once again for the Arkansas State track and field teams, as they trek to Birmingham, Ala., for the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships.

A-State is looking to defend back-to-back titles on both the men’s and women’s sides beginning Monday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The Red Wolves begin action at noon Monday in the men’s weight throw, with the women’s long jump beginning at 12:30 p.m. The first track event, the women’s mile prelims, begins at 4:35 p.m. and coincides with the start of the ESPN+ broadcast.

Tuesday opens at 9:20 a.m. with the pentathlon, while the men’s triple jump begins at 11 a.m. The ESPN+ broadcast is set for 2 p.m., with the women’s mile final first on the track.

THE COMPETITION (MEN): Little Rock, Louisiana, South Alabama, Texas State, ULM, UT Arlington

THE COMPETITION (WOMEN): Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern Georgia State, Little Rock, Louisiana, South Alabama, Texas State, Troy, ULM, UT Arlington

3 THINGS TO KNOW:

1. LORD OF THE RING(S): Arkansas State Director of Track and Field/Cross Country Jim Patchell enters Monday with 18 total conference championships. He is just one away from matching Jay Flanagan for the most titles in school history (19). If the Red Wolves successfully defend their sweep, he’ll become the winningest coach in program history.

2. RETURNING A TON: Arkansas State returns a boatload of points from last season’s indoor championships on both the men’s and women’s sides. The women have 113 of 145 points scored set to compete in this year’s championships (77.9 percent), while the men return 96 of 155 points (61.9 percent).

3. CHAMPIONSHIP TRADITION: A-State has won 11 of 14 championships dating back to the 2019 SBC outdoor championships, finishing no lower than third in any. Going back even further to the 2019 indoor championships, the Red Wolves have finished first or second in 14 of 16 meets.

