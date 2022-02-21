Analyst: Weeks ahead could be ‘rather ugly’ for rising gas prices

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With tensions high that Russia will invade Ukraine, gas prices continue rising higher.

According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of Arkansas’ 1,826 stations, the average price of gasoline rose 1.1 cents a gallon in the past week to $3.17. That’s 20.9 cents higher than a month ago and 82.8 cents more than last year.

The national average rose 3 cents a gallon in the last week to $3.51.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, blames mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine for driving up oil and gas prices. He said the situation could affect global oil production.

He also warned that prices could surge as refineries switch to summer gasoline production.

“The weeks ahead could be rather ugly with rising prices, especially if Russia pursues a strong-arm invasion of Ukraine,” De Haan concluded.

