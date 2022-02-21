Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Carnival cruises to relax mask mandates in March

Carnival cruises will be relaxing its mask rules next month.
Carnival cruises will be relaxing its mask rules next month.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Carnival cruises will be easing its mask rules next month.

Beginning March 1, masks will be recommended but not required. However, the company said that there may be certain venues and events where you will have to wear a mask.

Masks onboard cruise ships have been an ongoing topic since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Carnival corporation owns several major cruise lines.

According to the company, about 13 million passengers sail onboard a Carnival-owned ship in a typical year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

404 Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
404 Family Dollar stores closed after rodent infestation uncovered at West Memphis distribution center
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
On Friday, the Jonesboro Police Department released edited body-cam video of a deadly...
GRAPHIC: Jonesboro police release video of fatal officer-involved shooting
Jonesboro police are investigating Saturday after an 18-year-old man showed up at a hospital...
Jonesboro police investigating after gunshot victim shows up at hospital
The co-hosts, Morgan Wilburn and Antwanet Wade say they wanted to bring awareness to the many...
Pop-up shop highlights Black businesses in Jonesboro

Latest News

NYPD is investigating at least six separate stabbings in the subway system since Friday.
At least 6 stabbed in NY subway since Friday
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Biden-Putin summit discussed but fears of Ukraine war remain
NYPD is investigating at least six separate stabbings in the subway system since Friday.
6 stabbings reported in NY subway
FILE - Jamal Edwards holds his Member of the British Empire (MBE) after it was awarded to him...
Jamal Edwards, who nurtured UK musical talent, dead at 31