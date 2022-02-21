Energy Alert
Man accused of calling woman at work, threatening her with rape

A 43-year-old man faces a terroristic threatening charge after investigators say he called a...
A 43-year-old man faces a terroristic threatening charge after investigators say he called a woman at her place of employment and threatened to rape her.(Stone Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 43-year-old man faces a terroristic threatening charge after investigators say he called a woman at her place of employment and threatened to rape her.

According to court documents, the victim contacted the Stone County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 9 to report she had received “numerous voicemails” from Dennis Guy Maxwell of Pineville stating he was “going to sexually assault” her.

The affidavit stated Maxwell called the victim at her job and said: “He hoped she wasn’t married because he was coming to her place of employment to rape her.”

While on the phone, “Maxwell stated he was masturbating and sounded to be doing so,” the court documents stated. “He also kept talking about his penis.”

The victim told detectives Maxwell “acts very strange around her” and she “truly believes that Maxwell may show up at her place of business and sexually assault or kill her.”

Investigators said Maxwell has a history of terroristic threatening and his phone number is known to authorities.

On Thursday, Feb. 17, District Judge David E. Miller found probable cause existed to charge Maxwell with suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening and harassing communications and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Maxwell is currently being held in the Stone County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 bond. The judge also ordered Maxwell to “stay away from” the woman’s place of employment.

