Man accused of setting hospital bed on fire at Methodist South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is facing nearly 60 counts of aggravated arson after setting a hospital bed on fire and threatening to blow up Methodist South Hospital.

According to an affidavit, 35-year-old Devonta Willis allegedly becomes irate while in a room in the emergency department on Feb. 20 when he set a hospital bed mattress on fire with a cigarette lighter.

While the room was on fire, investigators say witnesses saw Willis open valves on two oxygen tanks saying he was going to blow up the hospital.

Medical staff and officers had to evacuate patients and personnel for fear the tanks would cause the fire to spread and to protect patients from any additional injury, according to the affidavit.

The fire caused damage to the room and content including smoke damage.

Memphis police say Willis became combative as officers tried to detain him and attempted to set the officers on fire as well.

Willis is charged with 59 counts of aggravated arson, vandalism of property $10,000-$60,000 and resisting official detention.

He is at 201 Poplar without bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.