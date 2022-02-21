Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man accused of setting hospital bed on fire at Methodist South

Devonta Willis charged with 59 counts of arson
Devonta Willis charged with 59 counts of arson(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is facing nearly 60 counts of aggravated arson after setting a hospital bed on fire and threatening to blow up Methodist South Hospital.

According to an affidavit, 35-year-old Devonta Willis allegedly becomes irate while in a room in the emergency department on Feb. 20 when he set a hospital bed mattress on fire with a cigarette lighter.

While the room was on fire, investigators say witnesses saw Willis open valves on two oxygen tanks saying he was going to blow up the hospital.

Medical staff and officers had to evacuate patients and personnel for fear the tanks would cause the fire to spread and to protect patients from any additional injury, according to the affidavit.

The fire caused damage to the room and content including smoke damage.

Memphis police say Willis became combative as officers tried to detain him and attempted to set the officers on fire as well.

Willis is charged with 59 counts of aggravated arson, vandalism of property $10,000-$60,000 and resisting official detention.

He is at 201 Poplar without bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
404 Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
404 Family Dollar stores closed after rodent infestation uncovered at West Memphis distribution center
Wright has created the Northeast Arkansas Chapter of Multiple Sclerosis, with the hope of...
Man finds new purpose through multiple sclerosis diagnosis
A 43-year-old man faces a terroristic threatening charge after investigators say he called a...
Man accused of calling woman at work, threatening her with rape
On Friday, the Jonesboro Police Department released edited body-cam video of a deadly...
GRAPHIC: Jonesboro police release video of fatal officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Izard County man faces terroristic threatening charge
Izard County man faces terroristic threatening charge
Greene County man arrested on 5 counts of child rape
Greene County man arrested on 5 counts of child rape
Kade Holliday was indicted on 11 counts of wire fraud and is accused of transferring more than...
Former county clerk expected in federal court
Crowley's Ridge State Park had around five car break-ins on Sunday leaving people nervous about...
A dangerous trend has people questioning their safety at the park
The Paragould Police Department announced K9 Ralfik has received a bullet and stab protective...
Paragould Police K9 receives body armor donation