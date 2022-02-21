Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man arrested on 5 counts of child rape

A man is being held without bond on five counts of raping a child under the age of 14.
A man is being held without bond on five counts of raping a child under the age of 14.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is being held without bond on five counts of raping a child under the age of 14.

On Feb. 16, Paragould police responded to a disturbance at the home of 25-year-old Noah King.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered that the disturbance was over rape allegations involving the potential defendant, Noah King, and [a child],” the affidavit stated.

Officers took King to the police substation on East Court Street, where he agreed to a Mirandized interview.

Investigators said King gave “self-incriminating statements” during questioning.

The following day, an Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division investigator conducted a forensic interview with the victim.

“The victim disclosed sexual acts that constitute rape by definition of the statute,” the affidavit stated. “The [victim] named the potential defendant Noah King as the person who performed the sexual acts on [them] on multiple occasions.”

After reviewing the case, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge King with five counts of rape and one count of sexually grooming a child.

The judge ordered King to be held without bond and have no contact with the victim.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

404 Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
404 Family Dollar stores closed after rodent infestation uncovered at West Memphis distribution center
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Wright has created the Northeast Arkansas Chapter of Multiple Sclerosis, with the hope of...
Man finds new purpose through multiple sclerosis diagnosis
Jonesboro police are investigating Saturday after an 18-year-old man showed up at a hospital...
Jonesboro police investigating after gunshot victim shows up at hospital
The co-hosts, Morgan Wilburn and Antwanet Wade say they wanted to bring awareness to the many...
Pop-up shop highlights Black businesses in Jonesboro

Latest News

Officer Jeff Shirley and Paragould High School student pose for a photo after Shirley gifted...
Paragould police officer making a lasting impact on a child’s life
Putin signs decree recognizing two separatist-controlled regions in Ukraine as fears of an...
U.S. officials: Russia preparing violent invasion
The Red Wolves hope to close their regular season on a high note
Red Wolves Raw: Arkansas State HC Mike Balado previews final two regular season games
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships