Man arrested on 5 counts of child rape
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is being held without bond on five counts of raping a child under the age of 14.
On Feb. 16, Paragould police responded to a disturbance at the home of 25-year-old Noah King.
“Upon arrival, officers discovered that the disturbance was over rape allegations involving the potential defendant, Noah King, and [a child],” the affidavit stated.
Officers took King to the police substation on East Court Street, where he agreed to a Mirandized interview.
Investigators said King gave “self-incriminating statements” during questioning.
The following day, an Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division investigator conducted a forensic interview with the victim.
“The victim disclosed sexual acts that constitute rape by definition of the statute,” the affidavit stated. “The [victim] named the potential defendant Noah King as the person who performed the sexual acts on [them] on multiple occasions.”
After reviewing the case, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge King with five counts of rape and one count of sexually grooming a child.
The judge ordered King to be held without bond and have no contact with the victim.
